Malaysian girl group Dolla’s ‘immoral’ video pulled over religious backlash

It disappeared from all platforms on Saturday (Nov 15), hours after Religious Affairs Minister Na’im Mokhtar had said the footage would be reviewed by Islamic authorities and could fall under sharia criminal provisions applicable to Muslims.

Sabronzo is the only Muslim member of the group.

“Celebrities are role models. As Muslims, we must ensure our actions lead others towards good,” Na’im told local media.

The ministry is drafting broader dress guidelines for Muslim women in Malaysia’s arts scene, raising fears among activists that state oversight of creative expression will harden.

Artistes in recent years have faced tightening restrictions – from “kill switches” at concerts to film bans and threats of prosecution – as successive administrations have defended a push to uphold public morality in the majority Muslim nation.

Women’s rights advocates condemned the minister’s remarks as “moral policing”. Nazreen Nizam, executive director of the Women’s Aid Organisation, a Malaysian NGO, said the statements “undermine women’s basic right to bodily autonomy and dignity”.

“This is moral policing and it diverts attention from real issues of safety and instead focuses on controlling how individuals – especially women – behave, dress or move in public spaces,” she told This Week In Asia.

“When authorities decide what counts as acceptable behaviour, it reinforces harmful power imbalances and creates a climate of fear and shame.”