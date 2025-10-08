Dolly Parton's sister says singer's health not 'so serious' after call for prayers

Dolly Parton's sister said Tuesday (Oct 7) that the American country star's condition was not "so serious" after asking fans to pray for the singer, who has postponed several concerts due to health issues.

Parton, 79, delayed her upcoming Las Vegas gigs last week due to unspecified "health challenges", and disclosed that she was set to undergo multiple medical procedures.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately," Freida Parton wrote on her Facebook page.

"I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

However, Freida Parton said in another post several hours later that she "didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious".

"It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Dolly Parton had been set to perform six nights of sold-out shows at Caesars Palace in December.

The Jolene singer scrapped those dates last week because her health meant she would not "be able to rehearse and put together the show that you want to see".

Parton told her millions of followers that she was not ending her glittering career just yet, and said new dates were set for next September.

Parton became a major star in the 1970s, with singles including Coat Of Many Colors, and followed up with smash hits such as I Will Always Love You, famously covered by Whitney Houston, and 9 to 5.

She is due to receive an honorary Oscar next month, but Hollywood trade publication Variety said Dolly Parton was no longer expected to attend the Los Angeles ceremony.

Her sister Freida ended her plea for prayers on Tuesday with an upbeat note.

"She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine," she wrote.

"Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"