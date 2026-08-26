US country music legend Dolly Parton dies at 80

WASHINGTON: Country music legend Dolly Parton, known for hits like Jolene and 9 to 5, has died at 80, her family announced on Tuesday (Aug 25).

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” her publicist, Marcel Pariseau, said.

Parton was more than a singer – she wrote 3,000 songs, acted in major Hollywood films and donated millions of dollars to charities in her home state and beyond.

She was also an accomplished businesswoman, with her interests spanning from her popular Dollywood theme park to cosmetics, pet apparel, baking mixes and even a truck stop.

"Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus," her nephew Bryan Seaver said in a video announcing her death on social media.

He said the multiple award-winning artist – known for her glittering style, curvy figure and larger-than-life blonde wigs – had "opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life".

People magazine reported Parton was admitted to a cancer treatment facility Friday, and had acknowledged in a recent interview with the magazine that she was "dealing with some health issues". Her husband Carl Dean died last year.

A small private funeral service will be held, her representative told People magazine, encouraging fans to leave messages on her website.