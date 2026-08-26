Dolly Parton tributes include Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Bette Midler and Reese Witherspoon

Stars are paying tribute to Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday (Aug 25) in Nashville, Tennessee, at 80.

Parton was among the most beloved personalities in music and beyond – the rare celebrity whose appeal transcended generations, geography and politics.

Here is a roundup of notable reactions to Parton’s death and legacy:

LINDA RONSTADT, SINGER-SONGWRITER

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Dolly Parton. One of the most extraordinary musical experiences of my life was recording with her. The world is a poorer place without her.” — via statement

PAUL MCCARTNEY, SINGER-SONGWRITER

“Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly. She was a very clever business woman who understood the value of her music and, most importantly, the effect that she had on the people of the world. There was no greater honour for me than to have her sing my song ‘Let It Be’ and, even though I only made a small contribution to it, I am so honoured that she did it." – via Instagram.