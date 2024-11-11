Collab of big screen giants? Fans convinced South Korea's Don Lee will work with Indian actor Prabhas
Train To Busan actor Don Lee has been rumoured to be in Spirit, an upcoming film starring mega Indian movie star Prabhas.
We might soon see an on-screen collaboration between two mega Asian entertainment industries, if South Korean actor Don Lee’s recent Instagram Story is anything to go by.
Lee, the Train To Busan star, shared a thumbs-up emoji alongside a poster of Indian film Salaar Part 2 starring renowned Indian actor Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, better known as Prabhas. The movie is slated to be released in 2025.
Lee’s update only fed longstanding rumours that he would be involved in Spirit – an upcoming Indian film starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
There has been no confirmation about Lee's role of any sort in Indian cinema, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating.
Under a popular thread in Reddit community r/BollyBlindsNGossip, one user said, “Oh man, are we gonna see Prabhas vs Don Lee in Spirit? That would rock the theatres. Vanga better cook.”
Another highlighted: “Vanga is truly something else. His vision, ambition, daring (moves), work ethic and conviction."
Indian film director and screenwriter Vanga is known for his gritty and intense dramas, often with blending dark psychological themes and complex characters.
A handful also posited that Lee could appear in Salaar Part 2 instead.
Meanwhile, a few Reddit users pondered what a possible on-screen collaboration in Spirit could mean for both South Korea and India’s movie industries, each already a pop culture giant in its own right.
“If this collaboration happens, it might open doors for more South Korean-Indian collabs,” one pointed out.
“Indian cinema will never be the same. Telugu cinema is taking us global,” another wrote.
Prabhas' works predominantly feature in Telugu cinema, the segment of Indian cinema dedicated to film in the Telugu language, which is widely spoken in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.