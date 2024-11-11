Collab of big screen giants? Fans convinced South Korea's Don Lee will work with Indian actor Prabhas

There has been no confirmation about Lee's role of any sort in Indian cinema, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating.

Under a popular thread in Reddit community r/BollyBlindsNGossip, one user said, “Oh man, are we gonna see Prabhas vs Don Lee in Spirit? That would rock the theatres. Vanga better cook.”

Another highlighted: “Vanga is truly something else. His vision, ambition, daring (moves), work ethic and conviction."

Indian film director and screenwriter Vanga is known for his gritty and intense dramas, often with blending dark psychological themes and complex characters.

A handful also posited that Lee could appear in Salaar Part 2 instead.

Meanwhile, a few Reddit users pondered what a possible on-screen collaboration in Spirit could mean for both South Korea and India’s movie industries, each already a pop culture giant in its own right.

“If this collaboration happens, it might open doors for more South Korean-Indian collabs,” one pointed out.

“Indian cinema will never be the same. Telugu cinema is taking us global,” another wrote.

Prabhas' works predominantly feature in Telugu cinema, the segment of Indian cinema dedicated to film in the Telugu language, which is widely spoken in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.