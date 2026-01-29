Actor Donnie Yen receives honorary doctorate, recognising contributions to cinema, martial arts and culture

Hong Kong action star and filmmaker Donnie Yen was conferred an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree by Lingnan University on Monday (Jan 26), in recognition of his decades-long contributions to cinema, martial arts, and Chinese culture.

The 62-year-old actor and director received the honorary degree at the Hong Kong university's Doctorate Conferment Ceremony on Monday (Jan 26), alongside five other recipients.

In his citation, Yen, known for his roles in Iron Monkey (1993), Hero (2002), Kill Zone (SPL) (2005), Raging Fire (2021), and more, was hailed a “legendary figure” for the “indelible mark" of his work on the film industry and national culture.

Beyond his on-screen performances, the citation also highlighted the global influence of the Ip Man film franchise, which was described as a “cultural phenomenon”, as well as his work as an action choreographer for Hollywood, and his long-standing commitment to humanitarian causes.