Actor Donnie Yen receives honorary doctorate, recognising contributions to cinema, martial arts and culture
The action star was conferred an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree by Hong Kong's Lingnan University on Monday (Jan 26).
Hong Kong action star and filmmaker Donnie Yen was conferred an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree by Lingnan University on Monday (Jan 26), in recognition of his decades-long contributions to cinema, martial arts, and Chinese culture.
The 62-year-old actor and director received the honorary degree at the Hong Kong university's Doctorate Conferment Ceremony on Monday (Jan 26), alongside five other recipients.
In his citation, Yen, known for his roles in Iron Monkey (1993), Hero (2002), Kill Zone (SPL) (2005), Raging Fire (2021), and more, was hailed a “legendary figure” for the “indelible mark" of his work on the film industry and national culture.
Beyond his on-screen performances, the citation also highlighted the global influence of the Ip Man film franchise, which was described as a “cultural phenomenon”, as well as his work as an action choreographer for Hollywood, and his long-standing commitment to humanitarian causes.
Yen shared moments from the ceremony on Instagram on Jan 27, posting photos with his wife, former beauty queen Cissy Wang, 44, and his daughter Jasmine Yen, who recently turned 22.
“My classroom was never four walls – it was built scene by scene. Every role, a lesson,” Yen wrote in his caption. “To be honored with a Doctorate of Humanities by @LingnanUniversity is a powerful validation: storytelling is artistic scholarship in its purest form.”
He also expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and supporters. “This moment is yours, too,” he wrote. He added that he was “deeply honoured and humbled” to be recognised alongside five other “remarkable” recipients.
Yen made his Hollywood debut in Blade II (2002), and later appeared in internationally-renowned films including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), Mulan (2020) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). He is also set to direct and reprise his role as blind assassin Caine in a standalone John Wick spinoff with production expected to begin this year.
His most recent project is The Prosecutor, a 2024 action-thriller which he also directed and co-produced.
Yen was in Singapore in December 2025, where he served as president of the final jury at the inaugural Golden Singa Awards.