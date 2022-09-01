Olivia Wilde in the spotlight with Don't Worry Darling

Don’t Worry Darling has been in the spotlight since the beginning. And this was long before Harry Styles got involved.

It was a film everyone wanted to make – 18 studios and streaming services were courting Wilde for the chance to partner with her on her sophomore feature as a director: A mid-century psychological thriller about a housewife, Alice (Florence Pugh), who starts to question her picture-perfect life and the mysterious company that her husband Jack (Styles) works for.

But it hasn't stopped making headlines in two years, from Shia LaBeouf’s abrupt departure (he was replaced by Styles) to the paparazzi-stoked intrigue around Wilde and Styles’ off-camera relationship. Then there was the bizarre moment earlier this year when Wilde was served custody papers, from ex Jason Sudeikis with whom she shares two children, in the middle of a presentation to thousands of exhibitors in Las Vegas.

Even this past week, LaBeouf, who is heading to court next year on abuse allegations from his ex, FKA twigs, decided to contest the two-year-old narrative that he’d been fired. He gave the entertainment trade Variety emails and texts to prove his case that he quit. It’s resulted in buzz you can’t buy, but also incessant tabloid and TikTok gossip – all for a film that isn’t even out yet.

But soon the conversation will go back to the film itself: Don’t Worry Darling will have a glamorous debut at the Venice International Film Festival on Sep 5 before opening in theatres in the US on Sep 23. (It opens in Singapore on Sep 22.) Besides, Wilde doesn’t care what gets people into the theatre – as long as they go.

Wilde spoke to The Associated Press recently about her vision, her disagreement with the ratings board and why Alice is the heroine we need right now. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.

WHAT WERE SOME OF THE BIG IDEAS YOU WANTED TO EXPLORE?

I wanted to make what (screenwriter) Katie (Silberman) and I always describe as a Trojan Horse movie: Something that on the outside is beautiful and entertaining but once you crawl inside, it is actually much more complex and potentially really interesting and challenging. I also just really understood that this would be an opportunity for an actress to really flex. It was a heroine I wanted to see on screen. I wanted to create a character with an actress that would represent the kind of woman that I feel like our society needs.