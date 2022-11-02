Inside Dota 2’s The International 11 finals in Singapore: Cosplay, tears and war on the battlefield

As I made my way up the stairs to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on a blisteringly hot Saturday morning, I heard one of the largest esports events in the world even before I saw it.

A thundering roar of “oohs” and “whoas” from the crowd greeted me as I walked inside and the momentary darkness gave way to a sea of red and blue lights, and gigantic screens suspended above the main stage in the centre, each around the size of a double-decker bus.

It was the start of the final weekend for The International (TI), the annual flagship tournament for the multiplayer online battle area video game Dota 2. And it was being held in Singapore for the very first time, with the finals held on Oct 29 and 30.