Korean drama Dr Brain, first for Apple TV+, gets a trailer and release date
The six-episode sci-fi series stars Lee Sun-kyun, who is best known for his role in Parasite.

Apple TV+'s first Korean-language project, Dr Brain, stars Lee Sun-kyun, of Parasite fame, seen here in a screengrab from the trailer. (Photo: Apple)

25 Oct 2021 12:28PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 12:28PM)
You don’t have long to wait until Dr Brain, Apple TV+’s first Korean language project, hits your TV screen.

The six-episode live-action thriller, based on a Korean webtoon, will be released on Nov 4 on the streaming service. A first-look trailer has also just dropped.

Subsequent episodes will be released weekly until Dec 10.

The sci-fi series stars Lee Sun-kyun, who is best known for his role as the patriarch Park Dong-ik in Oscar-winning movie, Parasite. Kim Jee-woon (A Tale Of Two Sisters and I Saw The Devil) is the director and executive producer. 

In Dr Brain, Lee stars as a brain scientist called Sewon who suffered a great tragedy when his family was killed in a mysterious accident. He tries to solve the mystery of their deaths by conducting “brain syncs” to access memories from the dead.

The series also stars Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Jae-won.

Dr Brain’s release date coincides with Apple TV+’s launch in South Korea. The service is priced at 6,500 won (US$5.50) a month there compared with Netflix's lowest monthly price of 9,500 won, according to The Korea Herald.

Source: CNA/sr

