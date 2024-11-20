Logo
Japan's manga powerhouse Dragon Ball turns 40
Japan's manga powerhouse Dragon Ball turns 40

Japan's manga powerhouse Dragon Ball turns 40

People visit the "Dragon Ball Daimatsuri" event, to mark the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise, at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on October 6, 2024. Philip FONG / AFP

20 Nov 2024 03:55PM
Dragon Ball fans on Wednesday (Nov 20) celebrated 40 years of the globally beloved Japanese manga, anime and video game franchise, just months after creator Akira Toriyama's unexpected death.

The original Dragon Ball manga was first serialised on Nov 20, 1984, featuring a boy named Son Goku who collects magical balls containing dragons to help protect the Earth.

The comic books have since sold more than 260 million copies in Japan and worldwide, according to publisher Shueisha.

Toriyama died aged 68 in March because of a blood clot on his brain, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans, including tributes from world leaders.

This black and white photo taken in May 1982 shows Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, whose death was announced on March 8, 2024. The 68-year-old was the author of the hugely popular and influential titles "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z". STR / JIJI Press / AFP

The first part of the manga series was turned into an anime for TV also called Dragon Ball from 1986. Dubbed in different languages, the show captured children's hearts with its madcap battles.

Dragon Ball Z, an adaptation of the later part of the manga, took the series' popularity to even greater heights.

Films, video games and other spin-offs followed as the franchise grew into a global phenomenon.

"Happy birthday to Goku and all his friends. And eternal farewell to Akira Toriyama," anime fan account Catsuka said on its X page, which boasts more than 230,000 followers.

A figurine character from the popular "Dragon Ball" manga franchise sits for sale inside a glass case at a shop in downtown Tokyo on March 8, 2024. Richard A. Brooks / AFP

The franchise is particularly popular in Latin America, and several tributes appeared in Spanish on Instagram, including from a Mexican newspaper.

"It's a seminal work that celebrates victory gained through friendship and hard work. I think the simplicity of the story has been an important factor in the series' success," 19-year-old student Tsutomu Tanaka told AFP in Tokyo.

The latest anime series in the franchise, Dragon Ball Daima, began airing last month, and Saudi Arabia has announced it will build the world's first Dragon Ball theme park.

"The commercial machine is already there" for Dragon Ball, said journalist and anime expert Tadashi Sudo.

But while the popularity of the franchise is secure in the short-term, "the challenge remains whether it can maintain its creativity without Toriyama".

Source: AFP/sr

