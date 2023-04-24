Dragon bursts into flames during Disneyland's popular Fantasmic! show in California

Spectators at Disneyland's popular Fantasmic! show got a shock this weekend when the feature's fire-breathing animatronic dragon suddenly burst into flames.

No injuries were reported following the blaze Saturday (Apr 23) night at the Southern California theme park, the Anaheim Fire Department said.

Ryan Laux, a frequent Disneyland visitor, said fire has always been a part of the Fantasmic! presentation. But he said he knew something was awry when flames didn't come from where they usually do.