Canadian rapper Drake seemingly roasts Singapore in new song
In a track titled Drew A Picasso, the award-winning rapper implied that broke artistes live in Singapore.
On Oct 6, Canadian rapper Drake released his eighth studio album For All the Dogs which has received less-than-stellar reviews so far. In Singapore, one track out of the album's 23 has sparked a debate among netizens about whether or not it's dissing Singapore.
The track Drew A Picasso has a line at the 3min 30sec mark where the rapper implies that broke artistes live in Singapore.
Within the context of the song, the line has Drake calling out his former lover, saying that the artistes chasing after her are so poor that they "probably live in Singapore". Fans are now questioning whether he means that Singapore artistes, in general, are broke or if the country is broke.
It's worth mentioning that a recent report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners named Singapore as the fifth wealthiest city in the world. Toronto, which is Drake's hometown, ranked at number 12.