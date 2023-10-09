Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Canadian rapper Drake seemingly roasts Singapore in new song
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Canadian rapper Drake seemingly roasts Singapore in new song

In a track titled Drew A Picasso, the award-winning rapper implied that broke artistes live in Singapore.

Canadian rapper Drake seemingly roasts Singapore in new song

Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. (Photo: AP/Richard Shotwell)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
09 Oct 2023 12:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

On Oct 6, Canadian rapper Drake released his eighth studio album For All the Dogs which has received less-than-stellar reviews so far. In Singapore, one track out of the album's 23 has sparked a debate among netizens about whether or not it's dissing Singapore.

The track Drew A Picasso has a line at the 3min 30sec mark where the rapper implies that broke artistes live in Singapore.

The lyrics in question. (Photo: Spotify)

Within the context of the song, the line has Drake calling out his former lover, saying that the artistes chasing after her are so poor that they "probably live in Singapore". Fans are now questioning whether he means that Singapore artistes, in general, are broke or if the country is broke.

It's worth mentioning that a recent report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners named Singapore as the fifth wealthiest city in the world. Toronto, which is Drake's hometown, ranked at number 12.

An analysis written by a Reddit user. (Photo: Reddit)
Or perhaps we are all thinking too much and Drake just wanted a country that rhymes with "war" and "score".
Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Music celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement