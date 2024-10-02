American actress Drew Barrymore uploads video of her eating popiah in Singapore, fans speculate when she was in town

Could you have unknowingly had a meal next to Drew Barrymore? The Hollywood actress surprised fans in Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 1) after she posted a video of her eating at the country's Maxwell Food Centre.

Decked in a grey t-shirt, the 49-year-old is seen eating what looks like popiah off a tray – with a plate of kangkong and rice in front of her. Some fans are praising her, saying that eating food off a tray "is true Singaporean behaviour". Others ponder if she knows how the trays are cleaned.

Barrymore appears to be speaking to the person filming the TikTok. However, her speech is muted and an audio plays over her as the words "this and yap" appear onscreen.