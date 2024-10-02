American actress Drew Barrymore uploads video of her eating popiah in Singapore, fans speculate when she was in town
The ET star uploaded a TikTok video of her eating at Maxwell Food Centre on Tuesday (Oct 1).
Could you have unknowingly had a meal next to Drew Barrymore? The Hollywood actress surprised fans in Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 1) after she posted a video of her eating at the country's Maxwell Food Centre.
Decked in a grey t-shirt, the 49-year-old is seen eating what looks like popiah off a tray – with a plate of kangkong and rice in front of her. Some fans are praising her, saying that eating food off a tray "is true Singaporean behaviour". Others ponder if she knows how the trays are cleaned.
Barrymore appears to be speaking to the person filming the TikTok. However, her speech is muted and an audio plays over her as the words "this and yap" appear onscreen.
Drew Barrymore's video has prompted fans to speculate when she visited the country. Some speculate that she's still in Singapore while others claim she was there a few weeks ago.
The fifth season of her wildly successful talk show The Drew Barrymore Show premiered on Sep 9. The show is filmed three times a week and based on its official filming schedule, the next episode will be taped on Oct 8.
Barrymore burst onto the scene as a child actress after playing Gertie in the 1982 classic ET. As an adult, she starred in multiple hit films such as Charlie's Angels, 50 First Dates and He's Just Not That Into You.
She started her talk show in 2020, which has since won three Daytime Emmy Awards.