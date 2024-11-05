Singer Dua Lipa explores Katong, enjoys laksa and sour plum drink ahead of her Singapore concerts

Dua Lipa’s latest Instagram post showcases her excitement for her upcoming Singapore concert, happening Tuesday (Nov 5) night.

The Levitating singer shared snapshots of herself exploring Katong, posing outside the Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple, and enjoying a bowl of laksa with friends at the popular 328 Katong Laksa.

Her photos also show a table filled with chilli crab and zi char dishes, likely from New Ubin Seafood at CHIJMES.

“So far this tour is powered by sour plum juice, chilli crab, and laksa!” she captioned the post, adding, “What else should I try while I'm out hereeeee?”