Singer Dua Lipa explores Katong, enjoys laksa and sour plum drink ahead of her Singapore concerts
The Grammy-winning artiste is performing in Singapore on Nov 5 and 6.
Dua Lipa’s latest Instagram post showcases her excitement for her upcoming Singapore concert, happening Tuesday (Nov 5) night.
The Levitating singer shared snapshots of herself exploring Katong, posing outside the Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple, and enjoying a bowl of laksa with friends at the popular 328 Katong Laksa.
Her photos also show a table filled with chilli crab and zi char dishes, likely from New Ubin Seafood at CHIJMES.
“So far this tour is powered by sour plum juice, chilli crab, and laksa!” she captioned the post, adding, “What else should I try while I'm out hereeeee?”
Her comment section was filled with recommendations for local favourites like chicken rice, satay, briyani, pandan cake and nasi goreng – a nice change from the already-devoured chilli crab.
Her Singapore concert will be the first stop of her Radical Optimism Tour, which kicks off in Asia and will conclude in the US in October 2025.
Originally scheduled for a single night on Nov 6, the Grammy-winning artiste added an extra date on Nov 5 due to high demand.
This marks Dua Lipa’s return to Singapore since she performed solo at The Star Theatre and later joined Martin Garrix at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2018.
The Radical Optimism Tour is her third concert tour and her first stadium tour, promoting her new album of the same name.