Duck wins hearts after appearing in NYC marathon in cute webbed sneakers

Her appearance at the NYC marathon certainly got many people’s attention, including garnering more than 4 million views on TikTok and thousands of comments.

One person commented: “I know this may seem silly, but I’ve been so deeply depressed lately and seeing this little lady running has actually made me smile”.

Wrinkle responded: “As an official emotional support duck hearing this makes me feel like I’m doing my job well. Wrinkle loves you”.

Famous brands jumped in with comments, too. Language app Duolingo, whose logo is an owl, wrote: “That’s my cousin!”.

Adidas commented: “Sending this to our design team to petition for a new duck shoe collection”.

It is quite unlikely that the famous duck ran the entire 42km. But here’s how she might have trained for it.