The rocket science behind Dune's blend of the virtual and the real

You don't have to be a technical wizard to make it in Hollywood, but it helps – especially since the pandemic.

Oscar-nominated blockbuster Dune is an outstanding example of the skills that can provide a route into the film industry for a wider range of people, when streaming has increased the appetite for content and production has become highly technical.

The film is a collaboration between French-Canadian director Denis Villeneuve and British-born Visual Effects Supervisor Paul Lambert, who previously worked together on the 2017 film Blade Runner, which won an Oscar for best visual effects.

Lambert, who has around 25 years of experience in visual effects, learnt on the job.

He had a degree in aeronautical engineering, otherwise known as rocket science, but until he became a courier making regular deliveries to Pinewood Studios, he told Reuters he "never in a million years" thought he could work in film.