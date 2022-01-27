Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

The Rock is bringing ‘one of the biggest, most badass games’ to the big screen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

The Rock is bringing ‘one of the biggest, most badass games’ to the big screen

Actor Dwayne Johnson did not reveal which video game adaptation he’s working on next, but he did let on that he’s played it for years.

The Rock is bringing ‘one of the biggest, most badass games’ to the big screen

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Richa Liz Mathew
27 Jan 2022 11:19AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 11:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have a lot of speculating to do. The Jumanji star teased in a recent interview that he was working on another movie adaptation of a video game, although he didn’t go so far as to reveal which one.

He did, however, say that the news will be announced sometime this year and that it’s a game he himself is a fan of.

"I can't tell you which game in particular we're doing, but there will be an announcement this year. We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen – one that I've played for years,” Johnson told Men’s Journal.

The actor and former wrestler assured fans that the upcoming movie is “going to do right by our gamer friends” and, at the same time, will also be “a great movie” to watch.

Johnson had previously starred in Doom, the 2005 big screen adaptation of the classic first-person shooter game, and Rampage, the 2018 monster movie based on the arcade game.

The 49-year-old is one of the most bankable stars at the moment; his Netflix release, Red Notice, which also starred Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, is a huge success for the streamer.

He can next be seen in his own DC superhero film, Black Adam, which is scheduled for a July release, and is also lined up for the Jungle Cruise and Red Notice sequels.

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

celebrity Dwayne Johnson Television & Movies

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us