The Rock is bringing ‘one of the biggest, most badass games’ to the big screen

Fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have a lot of speculating to do. The Jumanji star teased in a recent interview that he was working on another movie adaptation of a video game, although he didn’t go so far as to reveal which one.

He did, however, say that the news will be announced sometime this year and that it’s a game he himself is a fan of.

"I can't tell you which game in particular we're doing, but there will be an announcement this year. We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen – one that I've played for years,” Johnson told Men’s Journal.

The actor and former wrestler assured fans that the upcoming movie is “going to do right by our gamer friends” and, at the same time, will also be “a great movie” to watch.

Johnson had previously starred in Doom, the 2005 big screen adaptation of the classic first-person shooter game, and Rampage, the 2018 monster movie based on the arcade game.

The 49-year-old is one of the most bankable stars at the moment; his Netflix release, Red Notice, which also starred Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, is a huge success for the streamer.

He can next be seen in his own DC superhero film, Black Adam, which is scheduled for a July release, and is also lined up for the Jungle Cruise and Red Notice sequels.