Dawn Yeoh reveals her grandmother died while actress was attending this year's Star Awards

There are stars who are so professional, they don't let their personal lives get in the way of their work.

When 8days.sg met Dawn Yeoh at the recent Star Awards, the 39-year-old was as bubbly as usual and even gamely filmed a TikTok for us.

So imagine our surprise when we found out how troubled she was actually feeling that night.

Yeoh recently revealed on Instagram that her grandmother had died that day.

She told Chinese media 8world that she was informed about her grandmother's condition while she was at the awards show.

Yeoh said she contemplated leaving the ceremony to see her Ah Ma for the last time.

"In the end I decided to stay. I was hoping to bring a Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award to the hospital for my grandma," she said.

Dawn has been in the running for the award many times over her two decade-long career. This year, she was hoping her new-found popularity from playing Kang Si Li in Emerald Hill would bring her luck, but sadly, she still went home empty-handed.

She also didn't get to say her final goodbye to her grandma.

Yeoh said she was busy settling funeral matters but had already returned to work the past two days.

She also wished to convey a message to her late grandma.

"I won't get beaten down. Instead, I will get stronger with every defeat. I will keep working hard, and I hope I can 'visit' you with an award next year. Please rest well in heaven and continue to watch all my dramas. Thank you for all the love you've given me, we'll definitely meet again, Ah Ma," said the actress.