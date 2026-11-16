Johnny Depp film Ebenezer gets actor first No 1 opening in 8 years

Johnny Depp is back at the top of the box office with his first studio movie in eight years, and since fallout from a contentious libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard left his future in Hollywood in jeopardy.

But six years after he was asked to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and three years after Depp said that he had “no further need for Hollywood”, Ebenezer, a Paramount Pictures release, opened in first place with about US$19 million (S$24.5 million) in ticket sales in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday (Nov 15). Paramount released it in 3,535 theatres.

While it might be a far cry from the heights of the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise, which twice opened over US$100 million, or even the US$62 million opening of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald in 2018, it is a solid start for the film, which cost a reported US$38 million to produce. Internationally, it made US$23 million from 63 markets, adding up to a US$42 million global debut.

Outside of his franchise fare, Depp more often had openings in the US$20 million range (as with Black Mass and Public Enemies).

The audience for Ebenezer was about 52 per cent female and 81 per cent over the age of 25, according to PostTrak exit polls. About 65 per cent of ticket buyers said they would “definitely” recommend the film to friends. Less than half, or 47 per cent, of the “kid” demographic (ages 12 and under) said they would tell their friends they “must see it right away”.

The Charles Dickens-inspired tale is rated PG-13 and directed by Ti West, who is best known for the horror franchise X. Critics were not as warm as audiences about the film. It’s currently sitting at 52 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin and Daisy Ridley also star.

The question still remains as to whether this marks a major comeback for Depp, but time might tell. In exit polls, 51 per cent of moviegoers cited Depp as their reason for attending the film. Depp's next film, a revenge thriller called Day Drinker, is set for a March release from Lionsgate.

Sony's Ghost Soldier and Amazon MGM Studios’ How To Rob A Bank also opened this weekend to less fanfare. Ghost Soldier, an action film starring Jim Caviezel, debuted in sixth place with US$5.2 million from 2,558 theatres. How To Rob A Bank landed in seventh place with just under US$5.2 million from 2,810 theatres. Internationally, it made US$5.1 million. The film from The Fall Guy director David Leitch had a reported net production budget of US$40 million. Starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz and Pete Davidson, How To Rob A Bank did not receive good reviews.

The Cat In The Hat landed in second place in its second weekend in theatres with US$11.4 million, followed by Godzilla Minus Zero in third place with US$8.3 million (down a whopping 73 per cent from its opening). Fourth place went to Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend, also in its second weekend, with US$5.5 million. And the Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything rounded out the top five with just under US$5.5 million, bringing its North American total to US$89 million.

Wild Horse Nine also added 1,075 theatres in its second weekend, where it earned US$4.6 million. Jordan Firstman's Club Kid had one of the best limited expansions of the year with US$756,060 on 27 screens. And James Gray's acclaimed crime thriller Paper Tiger opened in six locations in New York and Los Angeles to US$215,009 before it expands nationwide next week.

Overall it was a slower weekend than last with around US$86 million in total ticket sales from North American theatres. Business should pick up next weekend, however, with the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping.