Bromance, clams, gochujang: Celeb chefs Edward Lee, Ryu Soo-young explore Korean seafood in new road trip show
The two popular chefs and TV personalities explore the depths of coastal Korean cuisine in Ed & Ryu: Mad About Seafood, bonding, cooking and charming townspeople along the way.
In the middle of an online chat we were having about their upcoming new show, Ryu Soo-young began chiding Edward Lee.
“You have to wear sunblock every day. It’s very important,” he scolded a sheepish but recalcitrant Lee.
The two popular chefs and TV personalities are fast friends after spending a year travelling around Korea together and filming for Ed & Ryu: Mad About Seafood, a new documentary in which they deep-dive into Korean coastal cuisine.
Airing on BBC Earth, the show is produced in collaboration with Studio JanChi, which also brought audiences hit documentaries like Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody and A Nation of Kimchi on Netflix.
It’s a pairing that’s sure to delight fans: Lee, an American chef and restaurateur who cooked his way onto screens in Top Chef and Culinary Class Wars; and Ryu, known for his appearances in documentaries and variety shows like A Nation Of Broth, A Nation Of Banchan, Jungle Meal and Stars' Top Recipe At Fun-Staurant.
Together, they spend winter in Busan, spring on the west coast, summer in Gwangju and Jeju, and autumn in Seoul, exploring Korean seafood traditions revolving around harvesting and preparing ingredients, zero-waste cooking and sustainable aquaculture.
Lee learns more about the culture and language of his forefathers, while bringing his wealth of expertise in Southern American cooking into flavour experiments like gochujang-glazed octopus paired with Southern butterbean succotash, and kimchi-cured mackerel with a splash of Kentucky bourbon.
Meanwhile, a debonair Ryu receives compliments about his looks from ajummas everywhere, and translates for Lee while sharing his vast knowledge about food – which occasionally needs fact-checking.
“Sometimes, Ryu would have this incredible historical story about something, and then after five minutes, we would look it up and go, ‘Oh, no, he was wrong’,” Lee divulged with a guffaw.
A gentle ribbing characterises their friendship – a “bromance” that developed naturally over the trips as they adventured together and poked fun at each other’s love handles along the way.
But, don’t call it “chemistry”. “We don’t like that word,” Ryu quipped. “In dramas and romantic comedies, they use that word to refer to chemistry between men and women. We are middle-aged ahjussis – just old guys!”
And yet, he added, “I love Ed. Like many other Koreans, I saw him first in Culinary Class Wars and, like other people, I fell in love with him. Yes, it’s true.”
The affection goes both ways. “I really enjoyed working with Ryu because he’s like my brother, but also a wonderful guide to Korea,” Lee said. “I'm Korean American, so I'm still learning about Korean food. I know a lot of food in Seoul, but outside of Seoul, I'm really still learning about it. And he was an amazing guide. It was really cool to be able to experience all the seafood and the farmers and the fishermen.”
One of his most memorable experiences was digging for clams in the Taean Mudflats in Chungcheongnam-do province. “It felt like being on another planet, because we were a mile into the ocean, and you could see nothing but farmers everywhere, digging for these clams, and we got so muddy. It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
“And, you know what? The mud is very good for your skin,” Ryu chimed in. "It was. My skin got much better for that one week,” Lee conceded.
“Ed is a real man, I think, because he didn't wear any kind of lotion or sunblock. So, sometimes, I want to put even something like olive oil on his face, because he needs moisturising,” Ryu divulged. He turned to Lee: “You know about K-beauty? The foundation is sunblock.”
“I’m K-ugly, not K-beauty,” Lee quipped.
“No, you can be handsomer. You are still handsome, but you have to wear some sunblock,” Ryu scolded.
If this is a foretaste of their banter on the show, we’re here for it.
Which seafood dishes would they be, if they were to describe each other?
“If I was going to describe Ryu, he would be like a beautiful plate of Hoe or raw fish, because he is tasty. He's beautiful to look at, but also just a very delicious friend,” Lee said with a laugh.
Lee would be Mineotang or croaker stew, Ryu decided. “It’s a very luxurious Korean fish soup. Mineo is a very, very delicious and very delicate fish. In the middle of summer, we always have it for stamina. He always gives me and others energy and sincerity."
It's understandable if these dishes are unfamiliar to global audiences, but, there is so much more to Korean food beyond kimchi and grilled beef. “I love my meat, but when I'm in Korea, I eat so much seafood, and Korean food has so much seafood, that we wanted to show the world that this is how real Koreans eat. Outside of Korea, we think of Korean food as Korean barbecue, but in Korea, we eat so much seafood every day,” Lee said.
If he could eat only one seafood dish for the rest of his life, Ryu said, “as a Korean, it would have to be miyeok, which is seaweed.” It may not strictly be seafood, but it is from the sea, and “I could eat it for the rest of my life. It’s a very important ingredient in Korean food and part of an everyday Korean meal. We also have miyeok soup for breakfast on our birthday mornings. So, it means a lot to us Koreans.”
Ed & Ryu: Mad About Seafood premieres Mar 22 at 9pm on BBC Earth, available on StarHub channel 407, Singtel channel 203 and BBC Player.