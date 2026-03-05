Bromance, clams, gochujang: Celeb chefs Edward Lee, Ryu Soo-young explore Korean seafood in new road trip show

In the middle of an online chat we were having about their upcoming new show, Ryu Soo-young began chiding Edward Lee.

“You have to wear sunblock every day. It’s very important,” he scolded a sheepish but recalcitrant Lee.

The two popular chefs and TV personalities are fast friends after spending a year travelling around Korea together and filming for Ed & Ryu: Mad About Seafood, a new documentary in which they deep-dive into Korean coastal cuisine.

Airing on BBC Earth, the show is produced in collaboration with Studio JanChi, which also brought audiences hit documentaries like Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody and A Nation of Kimchi on Netflix.

It’s a pairing that’s sure to delight fans: Lee, an American chef and restaurateur who cooked his way onto screens in Top Chef and Culinary Class Wars; and Ryu, known for his appearances in documentaries and variety shows like A Nation Of Broth, A Nation Of Banchan, Jungle Meal and Stars' Top Recipe At Fun-Staurant.