Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ on his country estate

Ed Sheeran has some interesting plans for his home in Suffolk, England. The Bad Habits singer has just put in a new planning application to the city council, and you can say it’s a little unusual.

The singer is seeking permission to build a small crypt measuring 1.8m by 2.7m under his chapel, which is currently being built on his estate.

Sheeran was given permission in late 2019 to build Wynneys Hall Chapel, which would be used to "address an important need for a private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages (and) christenings”.

On Dec 24, 2021, architects working on Sheeran’s behalf submitted drawings to the local planning authority for a “burial zone” to be added to the chapel. According to Rolling Stone, the application also included the addition of windows, lifts, a temporary shed and “welfare facilities”.

Sky News reported that the submitted designs for the first floor of the chapel included the words "burial zone beneath (penetration through slab)".

The exact purpose for the burial zone was not specified in the application.

A representative of the East Suffolk Council said that the application is being considered and a decision will be made “in due course”. Rolling Stone reported that the application’s determination deadline is Feb 17.

Sheeran’s property also features a gym, pond and a pub.

The Grammy winner is married to childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn, and the couple have a daughter, Lyra, who was born in August 2020.