Ed Sheeran announces 4-part Disney+ docuseries featuring interviews and previously unseen personal archive clips

Ed Sheeran is ready to "let fans in" with a new four-part docuseries. The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker has filmed Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All for Disney+ and the series – which will be available globally from May 3 – will feature interviews with his wife Cherry Seaborn and other loved ones, performance footage and even the 32-year-old star's previously unseen personal archive clips.



Sheeran said: “I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting.



“Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”



The series follows Sheeran "after he learns of life-changing news" and it will also reveal "his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life".



The four episodes are titled Love, Loss, Focus and Balance.



The first features exclusive footage of Sheeran's teenage years and how he and late friend Jamal Edwards used the internet to launch his career. It will also cover the love story between Sheeran and his wife – including when Seaborn received "life-altering news", which isn't explained in the synopsis but is likely to be connected to Sheeran's recent revelation that his wife was diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant with their second child, Jupiter, now 10 months.



Loss includes footage of Sheeran's Divide tour and shines a spotlight on his close network of childhood friends, as well as his struggles following Edwards' shock death last year.



In the third episode, Focus, Seaborn worries that her husband is throwing himself into work as a distraction from his grief over Edwards as the programme shows him giving his upcoming new album, Subtract, his all.



The final episode sees the couple reflect on how they manage the challenges of juggling their family when they spend so much time apart, with the Castle On The Hill hitmaker in the US promoting his tour, as well as looking towards the future with a new outlook on life.



Ben Turner and Ben Winston of producers Fulwell 73 said: “Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran’s songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives.



"But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally. This four-part series has been an honour for us to make.”