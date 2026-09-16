Ed Sheeran denies being behind Macklemore removal from US tour

British star Ed Sheeran on Tuesday (Sep 15) denied being behind a decision to remove Macklemore from his tour after the rapper made pro-Palestinian comments while performing.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine," Sheeran wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, adding that the rapper's contract was ended by the promoter, Messina Touring Group.

The US rapper, who was opening for Sheeran's "Loop Tour", shouted "Free Palestine!" and told Palestinians they were "not forgotten" during two concerts earlier this month at the MetLife Stadium, near New York.

According to Sheeran, venues on the tour "communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting".

The singer-songwriter said he had been in talks all week with management of the venues, including Robert Kraft, who owns Boston's Gillette Stadium. But he was unable to resolve the issue, he added.

Sheeran also touched on his decision not to comment publicly about political subjects, notably the war in Gaza.

"I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't care," he added.

"Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum. I respect Macklemore's strength of purpose."

On Monday, Macklemore wrote on social media that Sheeran and his team were not behind his departure from the tour.

He said that Kraft had contacted Sheeran to tell him that the rapper would not be allowed on stage and alleged that Kraft had rallied other venues to demand his exclusion.

In a statement, Kraft said that Gillette Stadium would "not provide a platform for hate speech".