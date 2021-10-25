Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19, will do performances from home
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19, will do performances from home

" Apologies to anyone I've let down," the British singer wrote on Instagram. 

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19, will do performances from home
British singer Ed Sheeran announced on Sunday (Oct 24) that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
25 Oct 2021 07:48AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 07:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

British pop star Ed Sheeran said on Sunday (Oct 24) he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

“Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down.”

Sheeran had just been announced as the musical guest on NBC's Saturday Night Live on Nov 6.

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is cancelling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran's official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner's new studio album is called =, which is pronounced Equals.

Source: AP/sr

Related Topics

celebrity Music

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us