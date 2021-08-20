Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran says new 'coming-of-age' album coming in October
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran says new 'coming-of-age' album will be out in October

The new release will be called "=", or Equals, and will include 14 songs. 

Ed Sheeran says new 'coming-of-age' album will be out in October

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. Sheeran announced Thursday that his upcoming studio album “‘=’”, which is pronounced “Equals,” will release on Oct. 29. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

20 Aug 2021 08:14AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 08:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

No more break for Ed Sheeran. The British pop star announced on Thursday (Aug 19) that his upcoming studio album “=”, which is pronounced Equals, will release on Oct 29. He unveiled his 14-song track list, which includes his recently released single Bad Habits.

Sheeran said his new album is “really personal”. He said his life changed in the past few years after marriage and the birth of the couple’s daughter.

“I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement.

The four-time Grammy winner took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album “÷” or Divide.

The new album was written and recorded across London, Sweden and Los Angeles.

Next month, Sheeran will perform in a concert to kickoff the NFL season opener between the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys in Florida.

Source: AP/sr

Related Topics

celebrity Music

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us