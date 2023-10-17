Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes credited on Jungkook's debut solo album

Award-winning singers Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes have contributed to BTS member Jungkook's debut solo album Golden.

Jungkook recently unveiled the tracklist for Golden which lists Sheeran as a songwriter on the song Yes Or No and Mendes as a writer on Hate You. DJ Snake and Major Lazer will also be featured on the songs Please Don’t Change and Closer To You, respectively.

Fans have already heard Jungkook's earlier songs Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The other tracks include Somebody, Shot Glass Of Tears and Too Sad To Dance.

The 26-year-old star had a huge hand in producing the record. Big Hit Music said: “As the new album Golden is based on Jungkook’s ‘golden moment’, Jungkook put his heart and soul into the production, including personally selecting all the songs to be included in the new album."

Meanwhile, Jungkook has announced the Golden Live On Stage event on Nov 20 at Jangchung Arena in Seoul in support of the album, with fans being able to tune in globally via livestream.

Although Jungkook has performed solo before, such as at the Global Citizen Festival in New York, Golden Live On Stage will mark his first full-length solo show.

The South Korean star recently spoke about being grateful for his haters as much as his fans, insisting the time and energy they put into trolling him means that they are paying attention to his art.

Taking part in a listening party for 3D recently, he said: “There are plenty of people who don’t like me. It means they’re spending their time on me. I’d consider that some sort of interest. Right? They’re different kinds of fans.

“If they had absolutely no interest in me, they wouldn’t. So, I thank them for their time. I don’t like them, though. I don’t have to like them, do I? Of course, I love the ones who love me. I wouldn’t love people who say bad things about me. I work for those who support me.”