Ed Sheeran to hold Singapore concert on Feb 16, presale starts on Oct 27

Get ready to look perfect as you're thinking out loud on Feb 16, 2024 at Ed Sheeran's concert. The Grammy Award-winning singer is heading to Singapore for a one-night show at the National Stadium. Plus, he's bringing along English singer Calum Scott as a guest.

Tickets for the concert will cost between S$88 and S$488 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster and at SingPost outlets.

If you signed up for a UOB card for Taylor Swift's concert and didn't cancel your membership afterward, here's some great news. UOB cardholders can enjoy a presale from 10am on Oct 27 till 9.59 am on Oct 29.

A second presale will be held for KrisFlyer members from 10am on Oct 30 to 9.59am on Oct 31. To get in on this presale, KrisFlyer UOB credit and debit cardholders will need to subscribe to receive KrisFlyer and SIA Group promotional emails via their KrisFlyer account preferences. They will then receive a unique access code from KrisFlyer via email on Oct 27.

Members who are not KrisFlyer UOB credit or debit cardholders can download Kris+, the SIA Group’s lifestyle rewards app and spend 150 miles between Oct 20 and 25 to redeem a unique access code. Do note that redemptions are limited to the first 110,000 customers.

Alternatively, those with loads of miles to spare can opt to redeem Categories 1 to 4 concert tickets using their miles via KrisFlyer Experiences from Oct 30. Tickets from Categories 1 to 4 may be redeemed with 49,000; 38,000; 29,000 and 19,000 miles, respectively.

General sale will commence from 11am on Oct 31.