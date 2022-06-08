Edmund Chen posts adorable throwback to celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary with Xiang Yun
The former Mediacorp actor shared a clip from the 1989 drama series Patrol, where he and his wife famously met and fell in love.
Edmund Chen decided to go back to where it all started with his wife Xiang Yun, to celebrate 33 years of marriage.
In an Instagram post on Monday (Jun 6), the former Mediacorp actor shared a throwback with a clip from the 1989 Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) drama, Patrol.
The celebrity couple met on set and sparks flew instantly – they barely dated for two months before registering their marriage, and the rest is, well, history.
In the clip, Xiang is seen playing a photographer opposite Chen’s police officer. While they flirt a little and there's a mishap with a studio light, the clip ends with the pair sharing a packet of economy rice together. They even have a moment reminiscent of Lady And The Tramp with colliding spoons and coquettish grins.
For the caption accompanying the clip, the 61-year-old Chen kept it simple and straightforward, saying in Chinese: “Today, we’ve been married for 33 years. Mama, love you, here’s to 33 more.”
The clip raked in more than 20,000 views in the two days since it was posted.
Fellow local celebrities Priscelia Chan and Ben Yeo joined the fans gushing over the couple’s romance, wishing them a “blessed anniversary” and leaving exclamations of “so sweet!”.
While Chen left showbusiness in the early 2000s to spend more time with his children, Xiang has continued to grace screens with her presence and even earned accolades for it.
Most recently, she won Best Evergreen Artiste at this year's Star Awards. Her role in Soul Old Yet So Young also garnered her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at Seoul Webfest 2022.
The couple's two children – Chen Xi, 31, and Chen Yixin, 22 – are also in the entertainment industry.