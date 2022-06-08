Edmund Chen posts adorable throwback to celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary with Xiang Yun

Edmund Chen decided to go back to where it all started with his wife Xiang Yun, to celebrate 33 years of marriage.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Jun 6), the former Mediacorp actor shared a throwback with a clip from the 1989 Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) drama, Patrol.

The celebrity couple met on set and sparks flew instantly – they barely dated for two months before registering their marriage, and the rest is, well, history.

In the clip, Xiang is seen playing a photographer opposite Chen’s police officer. While they flirt a little and there's a mishap with a studio light, the clip ends with the pair sharing a packet of economy rice together. They even have a moment reminiscent of Lady And The Tramp with colliding spoons and coquettish grins.

For the caption accompanying the clip, the 61-year-old Chen kept it simple and straightforward, saying in Chinese: “Today, we’ve been married for 33 years. Mama, love you, here’s to 33 more.”