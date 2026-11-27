Radio DJ Edward Russell leaving Class 95 after 5 years: 'The timing just felt right for now'
The Cartunes DJ has no major plans lined up, apart from a few hosting gigs and spending Christmas with his family in London.
After five years on Class 95, radio DJ Edward Russell is ready to hang up his headphones. At least for now.
The London-born 37-year-old, who has co-hosted the station's evening drivetime show Cartunes with Jean Danker for almost three years, will make his final appearance on air on Friday (Nov 27).
Speaking to 8days.sg, Russell revealed that he has no immediate plans to return to radio.
"It's goodbye to radio for now and I have no immediate plans to return on air soon, but I guess never say never!" he said.
So why leave after five years?
"I wouldn't say there was one main reason, I just decided after five years that it was time to step away for now. Class 95 will always hold a special place in my heart though, and who knows what the future may hold," he said.
"It definitely wasn't an easy decision and there are so many things that I'll miss, but the timing just felt right for now," he added.
As for what's next, Russell isn't rushing into anything.
"Honestly I have no major plans," he revealed.
He still has a few work commitments in December, including hosting the BYD Singapore International Marathon and moderating panel discussions at Singapore Comic Con.
After that, he's looking forward to spending Christmas with his family in London.
Sounds like a pretty nice way to wind down after five years of keeping Singaporeans company on their commutes.
Of course, one person who will probably need some time to get used to his absence is Danker. Russell admitted that his co-host was understandably sad about his departure.
"I think she was sad, and understandably so. When you've worked so closely with someone, you become part of each other's daily lives. It's not just about doing a show together; it's the little moments, the conversations and all the things that happen behind the scenes," he said.
Still, Danker has been nothing but supportive.
"I think there's also an understanding that everyone has their own journey, and sometimes it's time for a new chapter. But Jean has been very supportive, and I'm really going to miss sharing that space with her."
After spending so many hours together in the studio, the pair have apparently become pretty good at reading each other's minds.
"I think over the years we've developed a really good understanding of each other that we almost know what the other person is going to say on air before we say it. I'll miss the banter and just being able to make fun of each other all the time," Russell shared.
And if you're wondering whether all that teasing ever led to a proper argument, Russell laughed it off, saying, “I think we've both learned to never take things too seriously!"
Before joining Danker on Cartunes, Russell hosted the afternoon slot on Class 95.
"I was solo on afternoons which is a totally different experience from being in a duo. I've been on Cartunes the longest though and Evening Drive Time has a really different energy to it – there's so much happening and it's so fast paced which I really enjoy, so I'd have to say that!" he shared.
Looking back at his five years with the station, one memory that stands out involves none other than Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, who was here in 2024.
"She was so down to earth and genuine and even gave us a bottle of Kylie wine, which I think is still sitting in my locker somewhere!" he recalled.
Wait, it's still in his locker? Russell, you might want to remember to bring that home before your last day.
Listeners can catch Edward Russell with Jean Danker on Cartunes on Class 95 from 5pm to 8pm until Friday (Nov 27), when Russell takes his final bow on air.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/.