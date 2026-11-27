After five years on Class 95, radio DJ Edward Russell is ready to hang up his headphones. At least for now.

The London-born 37-year-old, who has co-hosted the station's evening drivetime show Cartunes with Jean Danker for almost three years, will make his final appearance on air on Friday (Nov 27).

Speaking to 8days.sg, Russell revealed that he has no immediate plans to return to radio.

"It's goodbye to radio for now and I have no immediate plans to return on air soon, but I guess never say never!" he said.

So why leave after five years?

"I wouldn't say there was one main reason, I just decided after five years that it was time to step away for now. Class 95 will always hold a special place in my heart though, and who knows what the future may hold," he said.

"It definitely wasn't an easy decision and there are so many things that I'll miss, but the timing just felt right for now," he added.

As for what's next, Russell isn't rushing into anything.

"Honestly I have no major plans," he revealed.

He still has a few work commitments in December, including hosting the BYD Singapore International Marathon and moderating panel discussions at Singapore Comic Con.

After that, he's looking forward to spending Christmas with his family in London.

Sounds like a pretty nice way to wind down after five years of keeping Singaporeans company on their commutes.