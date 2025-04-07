Actors Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan are engaged, will move back to Singapore after 2 years in Australia

“I’ve dreamt about my dream man my entire life and to think I knew him for 10 years before realising he was the one,” she wrote.

She also shared how she was overwhelmed by the proposal. “No one tells you how overwhelming the feeling is when the love of your life suddenly kneels down and pulls out a ring box. You see it in movies and with other people all the time, but nothing prepared you for the moment it happens with you.”

She added: “I was so overwhelmed with joy, excitement and all the emotions I couldn’t even fathom, that I actually struggled to hear @edwininja‘s speech! It was like, even my ears went red and numb.”

Calling Goh her “person”, Wan went on to share: “We were just saying yesterday that calling each other our ‘partners’ has just become insufficient. I love you with all my heart, my fiance.”

The newly engaged couple first announced they were dating in March 2023 after playing a reel life couple in Mediacorp drama Strike Gold. Three months later, they relocated to Sydney and Goh left Mediacorp in December that year after 14 years with the company. The couple also started Unravel &, a crocheting business.

Along with sharing news of their engagement, Goh and Wan also announced that they will move back to Singapore on Apr 9, after living in Australia for nearly two years.

“We considered many factors and one of the main reasons was our family and friends," Goh told local Chinese newspaper Zaobao.

The actor also shared plans to hold the wedding in Singapore “because our friends and family are here, but we will also hold a small wedding for good friends in Australia”.