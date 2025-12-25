Celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan share Taylor Swift-inspired pre-wedding photos shot in Mandai
The couple unveiled floral-filled shots taken at Mandai Rainforest Resort, ahead of their planned 2026 wedding.
Wedding bells are ringing for local celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan.
On Tuesday (Dec 23), the latter took to Instagram to share a series of pre-wedding photos taken with her fiance in late October.
“When marrying your best friend feels like a fairytale. Snippets of our local pre-wedding shoot,” the 28-year-old actress wrote, accompanied by heart and ring emojis.
The photos show the couple posing against a variety of backdrops, from intimate indoor scenes to lush outdoor settings at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree.
Surrounded by abundant floral arrangements, the shoot felt as though the couple had stepped straight into a romantic fairytale.
The bridal studio later revealed to Chinese media vibes by 8world that the inspiration behind the shoot came from Taylor Swift’s headline-making proposal with American footballer Travis Kelce in August this year.
At the time, Kelce proposed in a flower-filled garden, with blooms all around creating a storybook-worthy moment – an atmosphere that Goh and Wan’s photos similarly evoke.
Their shoot features soft floral designs and dreamy pastel tones, channeling the romantic spirit of a “Love Story”.
Wan’s wedding gown is elegant and understated, featuring a strapless silhouette with clean lines.
Goh, meanwhile, looked dapper in a simple grey tuxedo worn unbuttoned.
The couple, who went IG official in 2023 after playing love interests in Mediacorp drama Strike Gold, announced their engagement in April this year.
They have previously shared plans to hold their wedding ceremony in 2026.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/