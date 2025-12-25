Celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan share Taylor Swift-inspired pre-wedding photos shot in Mandai

Wedding bells are ringing for local celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan.

On Tuesday (Dec 23), the latter took to Instagram to share a series of pre-wedding photos taken with her fiance in late October.

“When marrying your best friend feels like a fairytale. Snippets of our local pre-wedding shoot,” the 28-year-old actress wrote, accompanied by heart and ring emojis.

The photos show the couple posing against a variety of backdrops, from intimate indoor scenes to lush outdoor settings at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree.

Surrounded by abundant floral arrangements, the shoot felt as though the couple had stepped straight into a romantic fairytale.