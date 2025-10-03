K-pop group Enhypen meets Max Verstappen ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

The next three days will see two major events happening in Singapore. First, of course, is the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, which will also feature performances from powerhouse artistes, including Elton John, G-Dragon, Foo Fighters and Smashing Pumpkins. The second is K-pop boy group Enhypen's concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

And yes, both events are happening on the exact same days – from Oct 3 to 5.

Despite the clash, Enhypen members Jay, Jake, Jungwon and Sunghoon managed to get in on the Formula 1 festivities here – with a tour of Oracle Red Bull Racing's garage as well as meeting superstar racer Max Verstappen.