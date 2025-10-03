K-pop group Enhypen meets Max Verstappen ahead of Singapore Grand Prix
Members of K-pop group Enhypen also got a tour of Oracle Red Bull Racing's garage at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix.
The next three days will see two major events happening in Singapore. First, of course, is the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, which will also feature performances from powerhouse artistes, including Elton John, G-Dragon, Foo Fighters and Smashing Pumpkins. The second is K-pop boy group Enhypen's concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
And yes, both events are happening on the exact same days – from Oct 3 to 5.
Despite the clash, Enhypen members Jay, Jake, Jungwon and Sunghoon managed to get in on the Formula 1 festivities here – with a tour of Oracle Red Bull Racing's garage as well as meeting superstar racer Max Verstappen.
In a video posted on Oracle Red Bull Racing's social media pages, Jay – known to be a huge racing fan – is seen congratulating Verstappen for his recent victory at his debut GT3 race.
"Oh, you were following [the race]?" asked a surprised Verstappen, to which Jay replied, "Of course."
After signing a jersey and caps for Enhypen, Verstappen asked if the group would be in Singapore "for the whole weekend", to which Jake revealed their overlapping schedules.
"Oh, perfect!" responded Verstappen.
Enhypen, whose other members include Heeseung, Sunoo and Ni-ki, will be performing in Singapore as part of the group's Walk The Line world tour. In the five years since its debut, Enhypen has placed five albums on the Billboard 200 Top 10 charts, including the recently released Desire: Unleash.
Max Verstappen, on the other hand, will be aiming to close the gap to the current leader, Oscar Piastri.