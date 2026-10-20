KPop Demon Hunters singer Ejae marries longtime boyfriend Sam Kim in South Korea

Ejae, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, first met Sam Kim in 2017 during a songwriting session and soon became a couple. In June 2025, Kim proposed to Ejae in a Brooklyn park.

Also in attendance at Saturday's ceremony were Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, who served as the singing voices of Huntrix members Zoey and Mira, respectively, in KPop Demon Hunters.

The couple's close friend Andrew Choi, who provided the singing voice for Jinu in the movie, officiated the ceremony.