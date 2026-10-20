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KPop Demon Hunters singer Ejae marries longtime boyfriend Sam Kim in South Korea
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KPop Demon Hunters singer Ejae marries longtime boyfriend Sam Kim in South Korea

Ejae and Sam Kim first met in 2017.

KPop Demon Hunters singer Ejae marries longtime boyfriend Sam Kim in South Korea

From left: Producer Sam Kim and singer Ejae at their wedding. (Photo: Instagram/@mysweetpea.snap)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
20 Oct 2026 10:11AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2026 10:19AM)
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KPop Demon Hunters singer Ejae, 34, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, producer Sam Kim, in a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday (Oct 17). 

Ejae and fashion magazine Vogue uploaded wedding photos to their social media pages on Tuesday. The outlet revealed that the couple got married at the event venue Stage 28, which stands on the site of Ejae's grandfather's former home.

Ejae, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, first met Sam Kim in 2017 during a songwriting session and soon became a couple. In June 2025, Kim proposed to Ejae in a Brooklyn park.

Also in attendance at Saturday's ceremony were Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, who served as the singing voices of Huntrix members Zoey and Mira, respectively, in KPop Demon Hunters. 

The couple's close friend Andrew Choi, who provided the singing voice for Jinu in the movie, officiated the ceremony.

Rei Ami, from left, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna perform Golden from KPop Demon Hunters during the Oscars on Sunday, Mar 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello)

Originally a trainee under the famed South Korean label SM Entertainment, Ejae spent many years producing and writing hit songs for numerous K-pop groups, including Twice, Aespa and Red Velvet.

In 2025, she became the singing voice of Rumi, the main character of the hit animated Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters – propelling her to superstardom. 

She went on to win an Academy Award and a Grammy Award for her work on Golden, the movie's signature track.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

celebrities Music wedding South Korea
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