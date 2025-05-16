Actress Elizabeth Hurley hopes for a bright future with singer Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley hopes to have a "great life" with Billy Ray Cyrus. The 59-year-old star recently surprised fans by revealing she’s dating the Achy Breaky Heart singer. While she admitted their romance was "unexpected", she's looking forward to their future together.

In an interview with E! News, Hurley said: “It was unexpected. But we’re very happy together. And hopefully we’ll have a great life.”

Hurly turns 60 next month and she's looking forward to celebrating the milestone with her new partner.

“I always leave things to chance, I like birthdays though," she said.



On the topic of celebrating, she added: “I like getting presents, I like getting flowers, I like everyone being nice to me for a day. So, whatever we do will be fun."

The Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery star's comments came after the 63-year-old musician, Cyrus, praised Hurley as a "great human being".

He recently revealed that their romance has evolved, recalling their first meeting while filming the movie Christmas In Paradise in 2022.

In a clip from The Ty Bentli Show, Cyrus said: "We did very few scenes together but the couple [of] times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there. We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.”

"The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different,” he added.

"If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman.

"If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

While the pair crossed paths on set, they didn't speak for two years after shooting the film.

However, Hurley re-entered Cyrus's life at a point when he needed a friend most, after his split from ex-wife Firerose.

He shared: "I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you. And in this moment ... a friend reached out."

Initially, Cyrus didn't recognise Hurley's number, so he texted her back.

"I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most ... this friend who made me laugh,” he said.