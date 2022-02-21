If the nurse administering your booster shot looks like actress Elizabeth Lee, it’s probably her

Her shifts are rostered weekly based on her schedule, with each shift lasting around 12 to 14 hours. Lee even estimated that her centre once vaccinated about “2,500 people” in a day.

“I'm thankful to all the other nurses who came in to volunteer. There are a lot of retired nurses who actually came back to help, and that's very heartening to see,” added the actress, who just wrapped up filming for the fourth season of the healthcare-themed drama You Can Be An Angel.

And as it turned out, Ma was the first actress Lee’s personally vaccinated – but she’s met others before. And yes, she does get recognised by the public, whether it’s for Kin or Live Your Dreams.

“Some say they are honoured to be vaccinated by me. Some are weirded out and ask me if I am professionally trained as a 'vaccinator'! I’ll explain I’m a nurse, too, other than being an actress,” she said.

“Some are very supportive, and thank me for my service and wanted to write in to (give) feedback, which I’m very heartened by.”