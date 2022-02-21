If the nurse administering your booster shot looks like actress Elizabeth Lee, it’s probably her
The Mediacorp actress (and registered nurse) has been volunteering since Jun 2020.
Imagine going for your booster shot – and being greeted by a familiar face from television. Or if you happen to be actress Sora Ma, a familiar face from work.
Ma recently shared how she got a jab from Mediacorp actress Elizabeth Lee. The former posted about her pleasant and “unbelievable” encounter with the latter on Instagram last week.
"Thank you so much for being so professional and this is definitely one of the best (vaccination) experience(s)… She is not only a (good) actress but also a professional nurse,” gushed Ma.
So how long has Lee, who is a NUS nursing honours graduate, been volunteering?
In an interview with 8days.sg, Lee said she’s been administering COVID-19 vaccines since June 2020. And for the past eight months, she’s been posted at a vaccination centre in central Singapore.
"Vaccination centres started opening at the start of last year, if I'm not wrong. But at that time, I was filming Live Your Dreams, so I couldn't go down to help at all. After I wrapped (up filming), I immediately signed up 'cos I knew that I would have some (free) time,” the Kin and I’m In Charge actress explained.
That’s not all that’s impressive about Lee, who shared with the entertainment portal that she comes from a family of frontliners (“My older and younger sisters and my brother-in-law are doctors.”).
Her shifts are rostered weekly based on her schedule, with each shift lasting around 12 to 14 hours. Lee even estimated that her centre once vaccinated about “2,500 people” in a day.
“I'm thankful to all the other nurses who came in to volunteer. There are a lot of retired nurses who actually came back to help, and that's very heartening to see,” added the actress, who just wrapped up filming for the fourth season of the healthcare-themed drama You Can Be An Angel.
And as it turned out, Ma was the first actress Lee’s personally vaccinated – but she’s met others before. And yes, she does get recognised by the public, whether it’s for Kin or Live Your Dreams.
“Some say they are honoured to be vaccinated by me. Some are weirded out and ask me if I am professionally trained as a 'vaccinator'! I’ll explain I’m a nurse, too, other than being an actress,” she said.
“Some are very supportive, and thank me for my service and wanted to write in to (give) feedback, which I’m very heartened by.”