Malaysian rock icon Ella to perform in Singapore in August

For fans of Malay rock, Ella is a name that needs no introduction. Dubbed the Rock Queen, she has been thrilling audiences for over three decades, singing hits such as Rama Rama (Butterly), Pengemis Cinta (Love Beggar) and Puteri Kota (City Princess).

In commemoration of her 35th anniversary in the music industry, Ella will be performing at the Star Theatre on Aug 18.

Titled Ella Jilid Akhir (Ella Final Chapter), the concert will have Ella performing 30 songs from her extensive discography including Sepi Sekuntum Mawar Merah (The Loneliness of a Red Rose). Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Saturday (Jun 17) via Book My Show, with prices starting at S$68.

The Malaysian leg of this concert saw Ella selling out Axiata Arena – a venue with a maximum capacity of 16,000 seats – within 24 hours.

