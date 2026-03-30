Malaysian rock singer Ella to stage Singapore concert in May
Ella will stage the Singapore leg of her Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen on May 9 at The Star Theatre.
Malaysia's Queen Of Rock, Ella, will be back in Singapore to electrify fans. The 59-year-old music icon will stage the Singapore leg of her Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen (The Rock Queen's Supreme Council) concert on May 9 at The Star Theatre.
The concert marks Ella's first Singapore show since 2024.
Ella, whose full name is Nor Zila Binti Aminuddin, has been thrilling audiences for over three decades, with hits such as Rama Rama (Butterfly), Pengemis Cinta (Love Beggar) and Puteri Kota (City Princess).
Tickets for Ella's upcoming concert are now available for purchase via Sistic, with prices ranging from S$69 to S$249 before booking fees.
VIP ticketholders will also get a meet-and-greet session with Ella.
The Malaysian leg of Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen in February this year saw Ella perform to a crowd of nearly 60,000 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium. The concert also featured appearances by fellow Malay music icons Amy Search and Tam Spider.