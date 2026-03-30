Malaysian rock singer Ella to stage Singapore concert in May

Malaysia's Queen Of Rock, Ella, will be back in Singapore to electrify fans. The 59-year-old music icon will stage the Singapore leg of her Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen (The Rock Queen's Supreme Council) concert on May 9 at The Star Theatre.

The concert marks Ella's first Singapore show since 2024.

Ella, whose full name is Nor Zila Binti Aminuddin, has been thrilling audiences for over three decades, with hits such as Rama Rama (Butterfly), Pengemis Cinta (Love Beggar) and Puteri Kota (City Princess).