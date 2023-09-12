Elliot Page hopes new film Close To You cracks open hearts and minds

Canadian actor Elliot Page hopes that his role in the new film Close To You moves people and cracks open the hearts and minds of viewers as it did for him.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday (Sep 10), explores the story of Page's character Sam, who returns home after gender transition for a family reunion, dreading the awkward questions and comments that he is likely to encounter.

The film, which in part parallels Page's life, is co-written by Page and Dominic Savage who also directed the film.

Page, who received an Oscar nomination for his role in Juno (2007), was assigned as female at birth and came out as transgender in 2020.