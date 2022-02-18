Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Actor Elliot Page working on memoir, Pageboy, to be published in 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Actor Elliot Page working on memoir, Pageboy, to be published in 2023

According to the publisher, the book will delve into Page's relationship with his body and his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world.

Actor Elliot Page working on memoir, Pageboy, to be published in 2023

Elliot Page attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

18 Feb 2022 07:46AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 07:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Elliot Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person. 

Flatiron Books announced on Thursday (Feb 17) that Pageboy will be published next year. 

"The memoir will delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be," according to Flatiron. 

The 34-year-old Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is known for such films as Juno and Inception. He currently stars in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

Source: AP/sr

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us