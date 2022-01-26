Logo
Elton John contracts COVID-19, postpones two concert dates in Texas
The singer “is experiencing only mild symptoms”, according to a statement.

Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. Despite being vaccinated and boosted, John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)

26 Jan 2022 08:42AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 08:42AM)
Despite being vaccinated and boosted, Elton John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas.

John “is experiencing only mild symptoms”, according to a statement. “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

John was due to hit the American Airlines Center stage in Dallas on Jan 25 and Jan 26 but fans “should hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon”.

John's rescheduled 2020 North American tour kicked off on Jan 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.

John previously said he was postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.

Source: AP/sr

Related Topics

celebrity Music

