Elton John on past drug struggles: 'Legalising marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time'

Acclaimed singer Elton John has opened up about his past drug struggles in an interview with American news magazine Time. John, who was named Time's Icon Of The Year, was introduced to cocaine around 1974 at the peak of his productivity. Even though he initially enjoyed the drug freeing him from his crippling shyness, it soon took over his life.

"You make terrible decisions on drugs," he said.

“I wanted love so badly, I’d just take hostages...It really upsets me, thinking back on how many people I probably hurt."

Time reported Elton John now “divides his life into pre- and post-sober periods”.

The profile highlighted how John has helped other people kick drugs, which has seen him become Eminem’s sponsor and get Robbie Williams into rehab for the first time.

"It’s tough to tell someone that they’re being an a**hole, and it’s tough to hear,” he said.

"Eventually I made the choice to admit that I’m being an a**hole."

He also added that he had his doubts about legal marijuana.

"I maintain that it’s addictive. It leads to other drugs. And when you’re stoned – and I’ve been stoned – you don’t think normally," he said.

"Legalising marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time.”