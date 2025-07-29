Logo
Actor Elvin Ng says that at 45, he’s at that awkward phase of his career where he looks too young to play dad roles
Some people see him as a daddy though.

Elvin Ng. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Jiamun Koh
29 Jul 2025 11:24AM (Updated: 29 Jul 2025 11:40AM)
If looking too youthful was a problem, Mediacorp actor Elvin Ng must be very troubled.

In a recent Instagram Reel shared by The Celebrity Agency, Ng and host Quan Yifeng took turns answering each other's burning questions.

Quan cut to the chase asking Ng: "Do you think you are still an idol?"

Ng had a ready reply.

(Photo: Instagram/Celebrity Agency)

"This is a difficult [question]. I'm now 45. The problem is, I can't play dads because I still look like an idol," he said matter-of-factly.

However, when it comes to actual young idol roles, Ng said younger actors would get cast instead of him.

"So I'm in a very awkward phase now," he smirked. "But I think I'll continue looking like this even when I'm 50 or 60. Then how?"

Ng's showbiz pals were amused by the candid replies and easy chemistry between Ng and Quan.

"Bold talk," commented fellow actor Romeo Tan while Xiang Yun left laughing-with-tears emojis.

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/nf

