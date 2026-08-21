Elvin Ng had to euthanise his 17-year-old dog due to declining health: 'I felt I could have done better for her'

Anyone who has loved a pet knows there are some decisions you hope you will never have to make.

For Mediacorp actor Elvin Ng, that day has sadly come.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday (Aug 18) to share that his beloved dog, Bagel, had died at the age of 17.

Alongside a series of photos celebrating their years together, Ng shared that Bagel had been part of his family for the past nine years. He adopted the senior beagle from Voices for Animals (VFA) when she was already around eight years old.

Looking back on their time together, Ng described Bagel as a true warrior.