Mediacorp actor Elvin Ng playing first 'evil' role, reveals transformation with wrinkled-up face

Actor Elvin Ng is embracing his darker alter ego for the first time. The 35-year-old actor posted on Instagram on Monday (Jan 13) his look for Mediacorp’s upcoming TV series, The Spirit Hunter, scheduled to premiere in July.

“My first #Evil role, as a monk with black magic and hypnotic powers,” Ng wrote in his post. “Think I secretly, or maybe not so secretly, enjoy being this crazy, perverse, defiant, sarcastic person who refuses to be governed by rules and who’s out to break boundaries.”

Ng added that he was going to miss his character, "this eccentric, cranky, #psycho, weirdo, rebel of a guy”.

In his post, Ng shared his look for the role, including having half his face look wrinkled and older and the other half looking normal, along with a platinum wig and bold gold accessories.

Ng added in his Jan 13 post: “Thank you @ltcjon for bringing out this #Crazy and #Chaos in me, and for taking me into this inner world so that the “#performance” after that would just be #fun, #spontaneous and unable to be planned but simply #improvising and reacting the way I feel like it in the moment.”