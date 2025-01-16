Mediacorp actor Elvin Ng playing first 'evil' role, reveals transformation with wrinkled-up face
He shared on Instagram that he will star as a villain for the first time in Mediacorp’s upcoming TV series, The Spirit Hunter.
Actor Elvin Ng is embracing his darker alter ego for the first time. The 35-year-old actor posted on Instagram on Monday (Jan 13) his look for Mediacorp’s upcoming TV series, The Spirit Hunter, scheduled to premiere in July.
“My first #Evil role, as a monk with black magic and hypnotic powers,” Ng wrote in his post. “Think I secretly, or maybe not so secretly, enjoy being this crazy, perverse, defiant, sarcastic person who refuses to be governed by rules and who’s out to break boundaries.”
Ng added that he was going to miss his character, "this eccentric, cranky, #psycho, weirdo, rebel of a guy”.
In his post, Ng shared his look for the role, including having half his face look wrinkled and older and the other half looking normal, along with a platinum wig and bold gold accessories.
Ng added in his Jan 13 post: “Thank you @ltcjon for bringing out this #Crazy and #Chaos in me, and for taking me into this inner world so that the “#performance” after that would just be #fun, #spontaneous and unable to be planned but simply #improvising and reacting the way I feel like it in the moment.”
In a recent post on Jan 15, Ng shared images of his makeup process, as well as photos of him with some of his co-stars on set, including Ferlyn G, Tyler Ten, Qi Yuwu and Hong Ling, further leaning into this side fans have never seen.
He said: “If you feel I’ve been acting a little bit #weird or #strange recently, or just… #somethingoff, it’s not (really) me ok.”
The actor, who first starred in the 2005 Mediacorp series, A Life of Hope, also posted a video of him peeling and removing the makeup from his face on his Instagram stories.
He shared: “3-hour makeup, 12-hour shoot, more pain removing glue and makeup, end product - a wrinkled-up face. Any skincare endorsements?”