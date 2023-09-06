Elvin Ng on his evolution: 'I feel I can be more rebellious, even a little edgier'

FOR YOUR ROLE AS AN INTERIOR DESIGNER IN MY ONE AND ONLY, WERE YOU ABLE TO ADD ANY OF THE ‘ANGST’ YOU EXPERIENCED FROM YOUR TIME DESIGNING YOUR OWN HOME?

I still remember those times. Back then, I only wanted to get it done in the most cost-efficient way. Now, I understand their perspective better. In preparation for the role, we had to visit a renovation company and sit in to see how they worked. It is really not easy having to juggle both clients and subcontractors while still being mindful of the different rules and laws governing the whole industry. Unless you get someone bochup (who doesn't care).

YA HUI PLAYS YOUR LOVE INTEREST IN THE DRAMA. WHAT ARE SOME OF THE THINGS YOU REALISED ABOUT HER WHILE FILMING FOR MY ONE AND ONLY?

Let me think about it. Although we are only a few years apart, I like to tease her and say, “Yes, you are very young, you are very young” as she tends to push me towards the older actors while she identifies with the younger cast members like Shawn Thia and Fang Rong. On set, I would say our relationship is very organic and we can flow with the script as it changes. It’s very much like how our characters are not sure about who was interested in whom at various points of the show.

WHILE FILMING FOR MY ONE AND ONLY, DID YOU FEEL YOU NEEDED TO HAVE MORE OR FEWER ITEMS IN YOUR HOME?

Let’s just say, that though my private and personal life seem to be “mashed up” at the moment, nothing much has changed and I am still looking to add more things to my home. Who knows? Once it becomes too cluttered, I will be forced to let go of some things.

OR YOU COULD BUY THE ADJACENT PROPERTY AND EXPAND ON YOUR SQUARE FOOTAGE?

Do you think it’s so easy? I realise it is less about the items that you have but (more about) making the place more about myself. For example, there is always wear-and-tear and it is much like how we will change over the years. It has been almost eight years since I moved in and I think the space mirrors my current eclectic multi-faceted self.

DOES YOUR MOTHER STILL GIVE YOU "THE LOOK" WHEN YOU BUY NEW THINGS TO ADD TO YOUR PLACE AND WILL SHE PARTAKE IN YOUR "HOME IMPROVEMENTS"?

I doubt that is possible though I would like to think I have slowly trained her. Right now, all I can do is gently suggest. Living together is never easy but she seems more at ease with my decisions now. I would say we have evolved and gotten softer with each other though ultimately, she is still “the government” at home.